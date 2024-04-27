Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $31,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

