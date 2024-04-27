Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 18.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,219.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $114,780 and have sold 6,900 shares valued at $157,182. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

