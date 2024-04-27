Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.49. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

