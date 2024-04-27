Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.9 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

