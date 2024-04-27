Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,980,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,854,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $364.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.71.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.