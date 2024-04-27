Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $440,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock valued at $122,745,797. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.4 %
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
