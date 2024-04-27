Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,591 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

