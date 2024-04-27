Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,733 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ICL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

