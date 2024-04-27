Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,402 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $184.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

