Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 253.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,906.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

