MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,897,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.1 %

MKTX stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.34 and a 52 week high of $322.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.