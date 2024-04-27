Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $610.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.18.

Shares of META stock opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,148 shares of company stock worth $649,552,559. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

