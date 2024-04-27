Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,828,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,060,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $400.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

