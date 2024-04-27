Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 449.7% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3,935.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE MHK opened at $115.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

