Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after buying an additional 1,374,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

