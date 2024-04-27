Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $12,591,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

NOK opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

