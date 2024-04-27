Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,960.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $260.40 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.44 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

