NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $266.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.