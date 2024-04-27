Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,433,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 145,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 481,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

