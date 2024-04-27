Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $854.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.34. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $266.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

