OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 368.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

