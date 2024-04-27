Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

