Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

