Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $172.85 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

