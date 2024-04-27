Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

