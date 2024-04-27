Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 115.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $157.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

