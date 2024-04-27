Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.