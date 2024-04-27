PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PTC by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in PTC by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.99 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

