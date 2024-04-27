Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.