RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 39,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.