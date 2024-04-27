Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

