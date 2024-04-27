Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

