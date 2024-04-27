Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 39,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

