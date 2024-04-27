Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

ST opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

