Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,319 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 559,395 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 508,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 482,390 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

