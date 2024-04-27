Signaturefd LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Fluor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.