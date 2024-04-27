Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

