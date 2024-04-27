Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

