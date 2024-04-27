Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $169.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.49. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock worth $19,361,962. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

