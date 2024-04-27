Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.23 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

