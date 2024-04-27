Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,399,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after buying an additional 523,250 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after buying an additional 578,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,884,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after buying an additional 209,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

