Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.86.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $374.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.39.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

