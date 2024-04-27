Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.35 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.