Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

