Signaturefd LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

