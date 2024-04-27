Signaturefd LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Affirm by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Affirm Trading Up 5.3 %

AFRM opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

