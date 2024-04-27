Signaturefd LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $31.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.