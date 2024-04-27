Signaturefd LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.12 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

