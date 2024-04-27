Signaturefd LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,356 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.