Signaturefd LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,025,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,525,000 after buying an additional 487,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $136.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

